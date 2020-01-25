Barzani HQ Sends Condolences after Deadly Quake in Turkey

2020/01/25 | 18:20 - Source: Baghdad Post

The Barzani Headquarter on Saturday sent condolences over the loss of lives after a strong earthquake hit the Kurdish provinces of Turkey.“We offer our heartfelt condolences to the families of those lost in this disaster, and we wish a speedy recovery to those injured,” reads a statement published by Barzani Headquarter.On Friday night, a magnitude 6.8 earthquake rattled the Kurdish-populated provinces of eastern and southeastern Turkey, killing over 20 people and leaving more than 1,000 people injured.The earthquake was followed by 27 aftershocks, the largest of which was measured at 5.4 on Richter scale.