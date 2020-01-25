PM Barzani, Iraqi Defense Minister Discuss Closer Military Coordination

2020/01/25 | 18:20 - Source: Baghdad Post

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Saturday received Iraq’s Defense Minister Najah al-Shamari to discuss the latest security developments and closer military coordination between Erbil and Baghdad.During the meeting, according to a readout, PM Barzani emphasized on the importance of joint efforts by the Peshmerga forces and the Iraqi army in the disputed Kurdish territories to combat the persisting threat of the Islamic State (IS).He reminded that remaining jihadists of the terror group continue posing a serious threat to the residents of certain areas in Iraq, especially the disputed areas.Iraqi defense minister expressed willingness to further develop military coordinations between Peshmerga and the Iraqi army to tackle the threats.He also commended the role of the Peshmerga forces, as part of Iraq’s defense structure, in battling IS during the past few years.