Xi Jinping: Corona virus is accelerating and we are facing a dangerous situation

2020/01/25 | 19:40 - Source: INA

Follow-up INA

Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed that the spread of the new type of "Corona" virus has accelerated significantly, while the number of people infected with it in the country reached 1372 cases.



"We are facing a dangerous situation, because the pace of spread of the new type of coronavirus is accelerating," said Xi Jinping, at a meeting of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) held Saturday to discuss measures to combat the spread of this strain.

Xi Jinping invited the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) to participate actively in dealing with the issue.

Meanwhile, the National Health Committee announced that the number of people infected with this strain increased to 1372 cases, noting that the death toll remained at 41 deaths, in addition to about 2000 suspected cases of HIV infection, and indicated that this outbreak currently includes 30 provinces.

The official TV report stated that resources and specialists will be concentrated in specific hospitals to treat severe cases, while treatment will not be postponed due to cost.



Supplies will also be guaranteed for Hubei Province and its capital, Wuhan.