PM Barzani at Newroz: freedom will prevail for those who seek it

2025-03-20 21:55:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Kurdish Prime Minister MasrourBarzani extended his greetings for Newroz as the Kurdistan Region celebratedthe Kurdish New Year with festivities across several cities.

Speaking to a crowd in Akre, the capital of Newroz, PrimeMinister Barzani highlighted that the occasion is not just the start of a newyear but a powerful reminder that oppression does not last.

“This day reminds us that tyranny will not endure,” PMBarzani said. “A nation that seeks freedom will ultimately achieve it.”

Leader Masoud Barzani and President Nechirvan Barzani alsoattended the event. For the second consecutive year, Newroz in Akre has beenrecognized as an international event, drawing visitors from across the region.The ceremony included the lighting of the Newroz fire, a cherished traditionthat symbolizes renewal and strength.

As the celebrations continued across the region, the Newrozflame was lit at the historic Erbil Citadel in a vibrant ceremony. Torchbearersarrived in horse-drawn carriages, and the air was filled with the sounds ofKurdish folk music.

Meanwhile, in al-Sulaimaniyah and Kirkuk, large crowdsgathered for festivities, with attendees taking part in traditional Kurdishdances. Security forces were deployed to ensure a safe and smooth celebration.

Newroz, marking the first day of the Kurdish New Year, fallson March 9 in the Greek calendar and March 21 in the Western calendar. It iscelebrated as a national and cultural holiday, symbolizing renewal and unity,with traditions that date back thousands of years. The occasion is alsoobserved in Central Asia, the Middle East, and parts of Europe.

