Salih, Estonia's PM discuss furthering bilateral ties

2020/01/25 | 21:15 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Iraqi President Barham Salih met on Friday in Davos, with the Estonian Prime Minister Juri Ratas.

The President and Ratas discussed the development of bilateral relations and broadening of the horizons of their mutual collaboration, and they deliberated Estonia's electoral experiences and the possibility of assisting Iraq in this field.

The two leaders held talks on the decision of the Iraqi parliament on ending the presence of foreign troops in Iraq.



The need to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iraq and its independent national decision, they underscored.

Jointly, both sides underlined the importance of coordination and joint action to reduce tension and escalation at the regional and international levels.



Promoting stability and security as so to achieve well-being and development of the peoples of the region and the entire world, they highlighted.