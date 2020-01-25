3 French people missing in Iraq: SOS Chretiens d'Orient

2020/01/25 | 21:50 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Three French nationals and one Iraqi working with a French Christian charity in Iraq have been missing since Monday, the group announced Friday, AFP reported.

The four men with SOS Chretiens d'Orient (Christians of the Middle East) went missing near the French embassy in Baghdad, the organisation's director Benjamin Blanchard told a news conference in Paris.

No ransom demand has been received as yet and no group has claimed responsibility for their disappearance, he added.