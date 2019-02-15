Masrour Barzani meets Russian FM Lavrov in Munich

2019/02/15 | 14:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
MUNICH, Germany — Masrour Barzani, the head of the Kurdistan Region Security Council, met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Germany on Friday.Barzani is leading a delegation at the annual Munich Security Conference.Recently, Russian companies have invested heavily in the Kurdistan Region's oil sector.Russia and the Kurdistan Region enjoy historic relations dating back to the Soviet Union.Barzani has been tipped by the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) to become the Kurdistan Region's next prime minister as government formation talks continue.This is a developing story...
