Death toll from coronavirus outbreak in China jumps to 42

2020/01/25 | 22:25 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- President Xi Jinping said China was facing a "grave situation" as the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak jumped to 42, overshadowing celebrations of the Lunar New Year that began on Saturday, Reuters reported.

China also announced further transport restrictions.

With more than 1,400 people infected worldwide, most of them in China, Hong Kong declared a virus emergency, scrapped celebrations and restricted links to mainland China.