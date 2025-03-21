German Foreign Minister: Opening our embassy in Damascus means a long-term commitment to Syria and we will provide political and economic support
2025-03-21 14:00:33 - From: SANA
Damascus, SANA- German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock affirmed that the official opening of the German embassy in Damascus on Thursday means a long-term commitment to Syria, and that the staff there will gradually expand, noting that Germany supports the political process in Syria to achieve peace for all its citizens. During a press conference held …