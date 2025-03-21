Iraq’s cultural events: Low public turnout

2025-03-21 14:26:10 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Despite government efforts to promote literature, art, andheritage, Iraq’s cultural events continue to draw limited public engagement,with attendance largely restricted to specialists.

Ministry spokesperson Ahmed Al-Aliawi told Shafaq News that the ministryand its 22 affiliated departments regularly organize literary, artistic, andcultural events across sectors including culture, tourism, and antiquities.These include annual festivals, theatrical performances, art exhibitions, andthe Iraqi Creativity Award.

“While some events operate independently, the ministry plays asupervisory and supportive role in book fairs, poetry readings, theater andcinema festivals, and intellectual seminars,” Al-Aliawi noted.

Poet and critic Mohammed Al-Kaabi, a member of the General Union ofWriters and Authors in Iraq, attributed the low turnout to past associationsbetween cultural events and authority, which limited their relevance tosocietal concerns.

“The sheer number of cultural organizations has also contributed toaudience disengagement, as many still perceive these events as politicallymotivated,” Al-Kaabi said, pointing out that those who attend often fail toconnect cultural messages with the wider public, including university studentswho could benefit from intellectual development rather than being absorbed bysocial media.

As for cultural activities, visual artist Mohammed Al-Mutairihighlighted that they remain confined within specific artistic communitieswithin their own circles, stating, “Poets attend poetry festivals, theaterenthusiasts follow theater events, and visual artists focus on fine artexhibitions.”

Al-Mutairi identified the International Book Fair as the only event thatconsistently attracts a diverse audience of writers, artists, academics, andstudents.

Meanwhile, theater artist Zaki Al-Jaber criticized the repetition ofthemes and formats in festivals, arguing that it contributes to declininginterest. “Many attendees step outside to smoke or chat, leaving venueshalf-empty,” Al-Jaber clarified, citing poor venue selection, inconvenientscheduling, and the preference for closed spaces as barriers to audienceengagement.

The theater artist stressed the need for a more strategic approach,urging organizers to diversify topics, invite fresh voices, and ensurefestivals appeal to a wider audience.