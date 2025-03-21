Erdogan to attend Nowruz celebrations in Istanbul

2025-03-21 15:25:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is set to take partin Nowruz celebrations in Istanbul, a move seen by observers as politicallysignificant amid ongoing debates over the Kurdish issue.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, ruling AK Party spokesman OmerCelik announced that the event would begin at 3:00 p.m. (12:00 p.m GMT). onMarch 21, with Erdogan in attendance. "Nowruz is a festival that conveys amessage of brotherhood from the Turkic world to the East, Mesopotamia, and theBalkans," he said, inviting the public to join the celebrations.

Erdogan’s unexpected decision to participate has fueled speculationabout potential political messages he may deliver. Nationalist Movement Party(MHP) leader Devlet Bahceli described the president's presence as "animportant and valuable step" in a statement posted on his party's officialaccount on Thursday evening.

Nowruz is a significant cultural event in Turkey, particularly among theKurdish population. The Equality and Democracy Party (DEM) is known fororganizing large-scale Nowruz celebrations annually across various cities andtowns.