France court to rule in IS Syria hostage-taking trial

2025-03-21 - From: Al monitor

A court in France is to rule on Friday in the case of a 39-year-old convicted French jihadist charged with holding four journalists captive more than a decade ago in war-torn Syria.

Mehdi Nemmouche has been indicted over allegedly holding the French reporters hostage for the Islamic State jihadist group from June 2013 to April 2014.

All four journalists during the trial said they clearly recognised Nemmouche's voice and manner of speech as belonging to a so-called Abu Omar who terrorised them and made sadistic jokes while they were in captivity.