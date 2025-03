2025-03-21 20:00:02 - From: Al monitor

Three weeks after jailed PKK founder Abdullah Ocalan urged his militants to disband, Turkey's Kurds were celebrating their Newroz New Year Friday with peace prospects still remote.

The efforts to broker a solution to the decades-long Kurdish conflict have likely been complicated by the widespread unrest provoked by Wednesday's arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a key opposition figure.