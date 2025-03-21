Nowruz meets Ramadan: Duhok families celebrate in nature

2025-03-21 23:30:25 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ During the Nowruz celebrations, hundreds ofKurdish families in Dohuk province ventured into nature to enjoy the springtimeatmosphere and revive the traditions of the holiday.

Families chose to spend the day in the green spacessurrounding the province, where they prepared a variety of traditional Kurdishdishes and reveled in the festive mood. As sunset approached, they gathered tobreak their fast amid nature, as this year’s Nowruz coincided with the holymonth of Ramadan.

Avin Mustafa expressed her happiness with the experience toShafaq News, “We wanted to break the daily routine for Nowruz. This is thefirst time we've broken our fast outside the home, and it was truly a wonderfulexperience.”

Earlier today, Tourism Directorate chief Amin Salimannounced that Akre city in Duhok province saw more than 88,000 tourists duringthe Nowruz celebrations, marking a significant increase in foreign visitors.

In recent years, Nowruz celebrations in the Kurdistan Regionhave seen hundreds of thousands of citizens head into nature, where they weartraditional Kurdish clothing and perform folk dances and songs to express theirjoy for the occasion.