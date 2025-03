2025-03-22 02:00:03 - From: Al monitor

A French court on Friday sentenced a French jihadist to life in prison for holding four journalists captive more than a decade ago in war-torn Syria.

Mehdi Nemmouche, 39, was convicted of having held the French reporters hostage for the Islamic State jihadist group from June 2013 to April 2014.

The sentence carries a minimum term of 22 years before he is eligible for parole.