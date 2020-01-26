Iraq Takes Extensive Measures for Coronavirus Checks at Border Controls

2020/01/26 | 17:40 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Iraq’s caretaker Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi held a meeting with several cabinet members to order extensive measures at border controls to combat the possibility of Coronavirus spread.

Foreign Minister Mohammed Ali al-Hakim wrote on Twitter that he, alongside ministers of Interior, Health, Transport, and representatives of the ministries of oil, higher education, and the Red Crescent, attended the meeting with the PM to discuss the issue.

He also revealed that they devised an evacuation mechanism for Iraqi nationals in virus-affected Wuhan, China.

BasNews has learned that the authorities have deployed medical teams to conduct checkups for every passenger flying from China to Iraq.