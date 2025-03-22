Basrah crude gains for second straight week

2025-03-22 10:00:26 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/Iraq’s Basrah crude extended its weekly gains for the second consecutive week.

Basrah Heavyclosed Friday’s trading session up $2.24 at $70.04 per barrel, registering aweekly gain of $1.82 or 2.67%.

Similarly,Basrah Medium gained $2.24 in its last session to settle at $73.09 per barrel,marking a weekly increase of $2.26, or 3.19%.

Global oilbenchmarks Brent and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) also ended the weekhigher, as US sanctions on Iran and a new OPEC+ output cut plan fueled expectationsof supply constraints.

Brent crudefutures climbed 16 cents, or 0.22%, to settle at $72.16 per barrel.

WTI crudefutures added 21 cents, or 0.31%, to close at $68.28 per barrel.