2025-03-22 13:00:03 - From: SANA

Damascus, SANA- Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Asaad al-Shaibani said on the occasion of mother’s day: “On this day, we remember the great Syrian mothers, who buried their children or await news of their missing relatives, who endured indescribable pain in the darkness of Assad’s tyranny.” The Minister added on its page on X platform” You …