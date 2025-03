Al-Sudani oversees the Signing Ceremony of the Contract for the Construction of the Medical City in Dhi Qar

Al-Sudani oversees the Signing Ceremony of the Contract for the Construction of the Medical City in Dhi Qar

2025-03-22 13:30:20 - From: Iraqi News Agency

Al-Sudani oversees the Signing Ceremony of the Contract for the Construction of the Medical City in Dhi Qar