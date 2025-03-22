Gold prices fall in Baghdad, rise in Erbil

2025-03-22 14:25:25 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, gold prices declined in Baghdad while theyedged higher in Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News survey, wholesale prices in Baghdad’s Al-NahrStreet recorded 621,000 IQD per mithqal (about five grams) of 21-carat Gulf,Turkish, and European gold, with a buying price of 617,000 IQD.

For Iraqi gold, 21-carat prices stood at 591,000 IQD per mithqal forselling and 587,000 IQD for buying.

In jewelry shops, retail prices ranged between 620,000–630,000 IQD permithqal of Gulf gold and 590,000–600,000 IQD for Iraqi gold.

Meanwhile, gold prices in Erbil saw an increase, with 24-carat goldselling at 725,000 IQD, 22-carat gold at 665,000 IQD, 21-carat gold at 635,000IQD, and 18-carat gold at 545,000 IQD.