3.0 earthquake shakes Kurdistan-Iran border

2025-03-22 15:42:01 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ A mild earthquake struck near the Iraq-Iran border on Friday evening, registering a magnitude of 3.0, according to Iraq’s General Directorate of Meteorology and Seismic Monitoring.

The tremor was recorded approximately 15 kilometers north of Penjwen district of Al-Sulaymaniyah province, Kurdistan Region. Residents in the surrounding areas reported feeling the quake with varying intensity.

No casualties or damage were reported.