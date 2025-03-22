Iraq tops Arab tourism to Turkiye in early 2025

2025-03-22 15:55:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraq topped the list ofArab countries for visitor numbers to Turkiye from January to February 2025,the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism announced on Saturday.

According to the ministry's data,Iraq ranked first with 133,525 visitors to Turkiye during these two months,marking a 9.98% increase compared to the same period in 2024, when the numberstood at 121,413 visitors.

Saudi Arabia ranked second with 85,975visitors, followed by Algeria in third place with 49,523 visitors, Libya infourth with 34,462, and Lebanon in fifth with 30,697.

Notably, Iraq was the fifth-largestimporter from Turkiye in January and the third-largest buyer of Turkish realestate in February 2025, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute.