Kurdistan's Zakat al-Fitr to exceed $9M in 2025

2025-03-22 16:55:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Zakat al-Fitr in theKurdistan Region (KRI) for 2025 is expected to exceed $9 million, the KurdistanBranch of the International Union of Muslim Scholars announced on Saturday.

Zakat al-Fitr is a mandatory form ofcharity (sadaqah) in Islam, given at the end of Ramadan, when the fast isbroken.

The KRI’s Supreme Council for Fatwahas set the amount for each family in the Region at 3,000 dinars ($2.29) forthis year, said Abdullah Sharkawi, spokesperson for the Union, in a pressstatement.

If this amount is divided byKurdistan's population, which stands at 6.5 million according to the latestcensus conducted by Iraq, the total zakat will reach 13 billion dinars($9,923,664.12), he explained.