Earth Hour: Erbil powers down

2025-03-22 23:11:20 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Saturday,Erbil province, the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan, marked Earth Hour by cuttingnon-essential lighting from 8:30 PM to 9:30 PM in coordination with the globalclimate initiative.

“We are participating with 190countries and 7,000 cities,” Aso Shakak, head of the Avyar environmentalorganization told Shafaq News Agency, emphasizing the campaign’s focus oncurbing pollution, encouraging environmental responsibility, and raising publicawareness.

Governmentofficials and environmental organizations across the city participated in theevent. The campaign, observed annually on the last Saturdayof March, aims to highlight the impact of energy use on the environment andpromote climate action.





