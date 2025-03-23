Iraq’s Al-Rafidain bank: New AML system deployed

2025-03-23 01:55:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iraq’sstate-owned Al-Rafidain Bank launched a daily transaction monitoring system toreinforce anti-money laundering (AML) compliance and boost financialtransparency.

According to the bank’s statement,the system, developed with international partners, will be deployed initiallyat six key branches: Al-Waziriyah, Al-Muheet, Al-Rafii, Dora Oil Complex,Zurbatiyah, and Safwan, with additional locations to follow.

“This reflects our commitment toglobal AML and counter-terrorism financing standards,” the bank stated, notingthe move aims to strengthen trust in Iraq’s banking sector.

The platform enables real-timesurveillance of financial activity, centralized auditing via the AML ReportingDepartment, and improved detection of suspicious transactions.