New Sustainable Residential Development in Najaf

2025-03-23 05:15:25 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Dar Al Omran Rasem Badran (DAO-Badran) has unveiled its latest architectural project in Iraq. Developed in partnership with Al Ghadeer and BMC, Budoor Al-Najaf seeks to establish a human-centred, culturally integrated and environmentally resilient community in Najaf. Spanning approximately 50 hectares [123 acres], the development will house more than 1,400 homes available […]

