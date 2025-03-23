$1.3B plant reopens: Iraq fertilizes economy
Shafaq News/ Iraq has reopened the Abi Al-Khasib NitrogenFertilizer Plant in Basra to increase domestic supply and support the agriculturalsector, Industry Minister Khaled Battal Al-Najm announced on Sunday.
The $1.3 billion facility will use modern productiontechnologies to meet market needs and reduce import dependency, Al-Najm statedduring the inauguration ceremony. “The project aligns with Basra’s role asIraq’s industrial hub and reflects the ministry’s strategy to expand privatesector involvement,” he confirmed.
Al-Najm also underscored Basra’s contribution to thenational economy, generating over 90% of Iraq’s federal budget, saying that industrialinvestment would enhance employment and local development.
The relaunch follows the ministry’s signing of twoinvestment deals with China’s Shang Shin, including a $2 billion industrialcity project in Basra.