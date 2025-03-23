Gold prices remain unchanged in Baghdad, Erbil

2025-03-23 13:35:25 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, gold prices remained stable in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News survey, in Baghdad’s wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street, 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold traded at 621,000 IQD per mithqal (about five grams) for selling and 617,000 IQD for buying. Meanwhile, Iraqi 21-carat gold was priced at 591,000 IQD for selling and 587,000 IQD for buying.

In jewelry shops, 21-carat Gulf gold selling prices were 620,000 and 630,000 IQD per mithqal, while Iraqi gold of the same purity ranged from 590,000 to 600,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 24-carat gold was sold at 725,000 IQD per mithqal, 22-carat at 665,000 IQD, 21-carat at 635,000 IQD, and 18-carat at 545,000 IQD.