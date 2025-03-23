Iraq’s Al-Awja: trapped between Saddam’s shadow and the fight to return home

2025-03-23 15:20:23 - From: Shafaq News

ShafaqNews/ Thousands of displaced residents from Al-Awja, the birthplace of formerIraqi President Saddam Hussein, remain unable to return to their hometowndespite completing legal and security requirements. Security constraints andongoing discussions between authorities and controlling forces continue todelay their return, leaving many in limbo.

Mostof Al-Awja’s original residents, primarily from Saddam’s clan, remaindisplaced, mostly living in Tikrit and the Kurdistan Region, awaitingpermission to go back.

OmarAl-Tikriti, one of those waiting to return, described the frustration of thedisplaced. “We’ve completed all the necessary procedures, including securityclearances, yet we are still waiting for permission to go back,” he explained.“We just want to rebuild our town, which was devastated during ISIS’soccupation.”

HistoricalContext

Situatedon the banks of the Tigris River, about 10 kilometers south of Tikrit, Al-Awjaholds both strategic and symbolic importance as Saddam Hussein’s hometown. Itwas a key battleground during the fight against ISIS, retaken by Iraqi forcesafter intense clashes in the Second Battle of Tikrit.

Al-Awjais also historically significant as the site where US forces captured SaddamHussein in 2003, prior to his trial and execution. As Hussein Al-Jubouri, aresident of Tikrit, observed, "The name Al-Awja remains linked to SaddamHussein, which makes the return of its residents a topic of debate. Some arguethe town carries too much historical weight, but ultimately, people should notbe judged by geography.”

ComplexSecurity Restrictions

Despitethe residents' efforts to return, Saladin Governor Badr Al-Fahal pointed to thecontinued security constraints in place. The Popular Mobilization Forces’ (PMF)35th Brigade maintains full control over Al-Awja, making entry difficult.

“Thereare complex security restrictions,” he stated. “As head of the province’ssecurity committee, I cannot enter the area without prior approval from thebrigade. If even I require permission, how can the residents be expected toreturn?”

Inturn, Al-Jubouri noted that Al-Awja’s legacy complicates the situation. “Thetown is still associated with Saddam’s rule, wars, and conflicts, which makesits repopulation a controversial topic,” he remarked. “But its residents areIraqi citizens and have the right to return.”

SaladinProvincial Council head Adel Al-Sumaidai acknowledged that discussions with thePMF brigade were advancing. “The forces controlling the area are not opposed tothe return of residents,” he explained. “However, certain security measuresmust be finalized before people can go back safely.”

Heestimated that around 3,000 people from Al-Awja remain displaced and emphasizedthat security screenings had been completed, leaving no official obstacles totheir return. “Authorities want to ensure the area is fully secure beforeallowing residents back,” he added. “Their return would help stabilize the townand contribute to long-term security.”