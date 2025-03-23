Duhok’s power grid: 72-hour blackout test

2025-03-23 16:20:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, theKurdish Ministry of Electricity began a 72-hour stress test to evaluate thestability of the power grid in central Duhok.

According to the ministry’sstatement, electricity will be provided continuously throughout the test tomonitor transmission and distribution network performance, with similar trialsplanned for other districts in future phases.

“The test is intended toidentify technical issues and prepare for system upgrades,” the ministryclarified.

The initiative follows therecent launch of the Runaki project in Duhok, which aims to provideuninterrupted electricity to households and reduce reliance on privategenerators. Duhok Governor Ali Tatar previously said the project had alreadybeen rolled out in areas such as Al-Amediya and Duhok’s market district,describing the system as more cost-effective and environmentally friendly thanlocal generator use.