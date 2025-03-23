ISX trading boom: +$9M traded

2025-03-23 16:40:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX)reported, on Sunday, that trading volume for the past week exceeded 12.4billion IQD ($9.4 million) over five sessions.

According to official data, 6,367,526,000shares were traded, with a total value reaching 12,467,806,000 IQD ($9.4million).

The ISX60 index closed the week at 987.24points, recording a 1.65% increase compared to the previous session.

The exchange executed 2,627 buy and selltransactions during the week. Out of 104 listed companies, 57 saw tradingactivity, while 40 were inactive due to unmatched order prices. Seven companiesremain suspended for failing to submit financial disclosures.

Foreign investors bought 799,000 sharesworth 3 million IQD ($2,260) and sold 682 million shares valued at 2 billionIQD ($1.5 million) across 97 deals.