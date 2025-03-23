Dollar prices inch lower in Baghdad, Erbil

2025-03-23 19:30:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the exchange rates?f the US Dollar against the Iraqi dinar edged lower in both Baghdad and Erbilmarkets.

According to a survey by Shafaq NewsAgency, the dollar's rates dropped with the closure ?f the central Al-Kifah andAl-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 147,250 dinars for every100 dollars, while they recorded 147,300 dinars in the morning.

The selling and buying rates at currencyexchange stores in Baghdad were set at 148,250 IQD and 146,250 IQD per 100 USD,respectively.

Erbil's selling price reached 147,150dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 146,050.