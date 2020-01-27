Five persons injured in missile attack on US embassy in Baghdad

2020/01/27 | 03:00 - Source: Baghdad Post

At least five persons have been injured in a missile attack on the American embassy located in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, the Baghdad Post reported on Monday citing local authorities.

According to the latest reports, five missiles were launched at Baghdad’s Green Zone - a well-fortified district in the center of the city where government buildings and foreign diplomatic missions are situated.





Three missiles directly landed at the US embassy premises, one of them hit the canteen building.