Work Begins at Baghdad's new Waste-to-Energy Power Plant

2025-03-24 06:05:24 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Construction has started on the Waste-to-Energy Power Plant Project in Al-Nahrawan, Baghdad. With a capacity of 100 megawatts, the plant will use high-efficiency complete combustion technology, according to a statement from the Media Office of the Prime Minister. Iraq's Council of Ministers approved the project in February, awarding it to the Chinese […]

