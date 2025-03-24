£1.1m Contract for AI Video Analytics in Iraq

2025-03-24 06:05:24 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. icetana Limited (ASX:ICE) has announced its first contract in Iraq, securing a US$1.09 million deal with HTE Electronics Trading LLC, the Dubai-based subsidiary of Al-Technologia Al-Alia Co. for General Trading Ltd (High Tech). The company describes itself as, "a global SaaS software company providing video analytics technology designed to identify abnormal events […]

