2025-03-24 06:05:24 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Following laying of the foundation stone by Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, construction has officially begun on the 40-metre road project in Soran. The five-kilometres-long highway will feature three lanes in each direction, alongside a 2.5-metre-wide pedestrian pavement on both sides. A key highlight of the project is a […]

The post Construction Starts on Iraq's Tallest Bridge first appeared on Iraq Business News.