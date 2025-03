2025-03-24 13:00:25 - From: SANA

Damascus, SANA-Syria participated in the 2025 Asia-Pacific Mathematical Olympiad (APMO), which was held remotely on Sunday with the participation of students from 49 countries. Distinction and Creativity Agency said in post on its official Facebook page that a number of students from the Syrian Science Olympiad team, both old and new, in mathematics, represented Syria …