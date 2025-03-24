Iraq News Now

HomeShafaq NewsBusiness › Gold prices rise in Baghdad, fall in Erbil

Gold prices rise in Baghdad, fall in Erbil

Gold prices rise in Baghdad, fall in Erbil
Gold prices rise in Baghdad, fall in Erbil
2025-03-24 13:45:27 - From: Shafaq News

ShafaqNews/ On Monday, gold prices increased in Baghdad but decreased in Erbil.

Accordingto a Shafaq News survey, in Baghdad’s wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street,21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold traded at 627,000 IQD per mithqal(about five grams) for selling and 623,000 IQD for buying. Meanwhile, Iraqi21-carat gold was priced at 598,000 IQD for selling and 593,000 IQD for buying.

Injewelry shops, 21-carat Gulf gold selling prices were 625,000 and 635,000 IQDper mithqal, while Iraqi gold of the same purity ranged from 595,000 to 605,000IQD.

In Erbil, 24-carat gold was sold at 716,000 IQDper mithqal, 21-carat at 627,000 IQD, and 18-carat at 537,000 IQD.

Continue following on Shafaq News