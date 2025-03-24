Kurdistan dams: Severe water level drop

2025-03-24 14:51:35 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Water levels in the KurdistanRegion’s dams have declined sharply compared to last year due to weak rainfall,a senior official revealed on Monday.

Rahman Khani, Director General of Dams andWater Reservoirs, stated that current reserves stand at 3.5 billion cubicmeters, far below last year’s levels.

“Erbil and Duhok saw limited rainfall,reducing inflows into key dams,” Khani told Shafaq News, identifying Dukan,Darbandikhan, and Duhok dams as the most affected, with a combined capacityreaching 10 billion cubic meters, yet actual storage levels remained low.

He warned that water levels are unlikelyto recover to normal averages by the end of the snowmelt period in May, urgingimmediate action to manage available resources.

The Region relies heavily on daminfrastructure for agriculture and domestic consumption. Prolonged shortagescould increase pressure on Regional authorities and strain water planningefforts.