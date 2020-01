Italy: UNHCR Italy weekly snapshot - 26 Jan 2020

2020/01/27 | 19:20 - Source: Relief Web

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Source: UN High Commissioner for Refugees

Country: Algeria, Côte d'Ivoire, Iraq, Italy, Pakistan, Tunisia, World

Total arrivals (1 Jan - 26 Jan 2020): 862

Total arrivals (1 Jan - 26 Jan 2019): 155

Total arrivals 1 Jan - 26 Jan 2020 862

Total arrivals 1 Jan - 26 Jan 2019 155

Average daily arrivals in January 2020 so far: 33

Average daily arrivals in December 2019: 19

Dead and missing in 2020 - Central Med (as of 26 Jan) 3

Dead and missing in 2020 - Mediterranean Sea (as of 26 Jan) 68

Dead and missing in 2019 - Central Med (as of 26 Jan) 148

Dead and missing in 2019 - Mediterranean Sea (as of 26 Jan) 215

Dead and missing in 2019 - Central Med 753

Dead and missing in 2019 - Mediterranean Sea 1,298

Estimated # of arrivals during the last seven days 127