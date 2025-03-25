2025-03-25 06:20:23 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al-Sudani chaired a meeting on Sunday to review the reform process for Rafidain Bank and Rasheed Bank, with representatives from Ernst & Young (EY) in attendance. The discussions focused on aligning the banks' operations with international standards, addressing debt repayment mechanisms, and enhancing staff training. The Prime Minister […]

The post PM Reviews Reforms at Rafidain and Rasheed Banks first appeared on Iraq Business News.