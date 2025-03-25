$374m Chinese Investment in Iraqi Medical City

2025-03-25 06:20:23 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq has signed a contract with China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC) to build a comprehensive Medical City in Dhi Qar Province. The 490 billion Iraqi dinar [$374 million] project was finalized under the supervision of the Dhi Qar Reconstruction Fund and the Ministry of Health. During the signing ceremony, Prime Minister […]

