Iraq: Director-General condemns murder of journalists Ahmed Abdul Samad and cameraman Safaa Ghali in Iraq

2020/01/27 | 22:50 - Source: Relief Web

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Source: UN Country Team in Iraq

Country: Iraq

27 January 2020 - The Director-General of UNESCO, Audrey Azoulay, has called on Iraq to ensure that those responsible for the killing on 10 January of television reporters Saafaa Ghali and Ahmed Abdul Samad are brought to justice.

“I condemn the murder of television journalist Ahmed Abdul Samad and cameraman Safaa Ghali,” said the Director-General.



“I call on the authorities to pursue investigations into these killings and ensure that their perpetrators are brought to trial.



Targeted attacks on media workers present an intolerable threat to press freedom and to free and open debate.”

Ahmed Abdul Samad and Safaa Ghali, were shot while driving away from protests in the southern Iraqi city of Basra which they had been covering for Iraqi satellite television channel Dijlah TV.

