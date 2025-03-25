US appears to confirm fresh strikes on Yemen; Israel issues fresh calls to evacuate northern Gaza – Middle East crisis live

2025-03-25 12:20:09 - From: The Guardian

US attacks target Houthis in a bid to regain control of international shipping lanes; IDF tells people to head towards ‘known shelters’

At least five people have been killed in Israeli shelling of the southern Syrian province of Daraa, local authorities said.

In a post on Telegram, provincial authorities reported a provisional toll of “five people killed in the Israeli bombardment of the town of Kuwayya... west of Daraa”.

Continue reading...