Saudi Arabia key to stability, Pakistani FM says

2019/02/15 | 16:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Friday that Saudi Arabia is playing a significant role in preserving peace and stability in the region.In remarks ahead of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to Pakistan, Qureshi added that Saudi Arabia enjoys great influence and respect in Pakistan.He also said his country aims to learn from the Saudi Kingdom’s example of fostering coexistence and moderation through organizing cultural activities and festivals.“We are very pleased with the Crown Prince’s visit that seeks to establish effective communication at all levels. I expect this visit to have a significant impact in driving the solid ties between the two countries to higher levels,” Qureshi told Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper.The foreign minister also said that both Saudi Arabia and the UAE have contributed to pushing the Afghan peace process forward, and that Pakistan considers this “to be a very important role.“Pakistan also played a role in this reconciliation and helped to overcome all difficulties. We hope that security and stability will prevail for all.”Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is due to arrive in Islamabad on Feb. 16 on a two-day visit as part of his upcoming tour of several countries in Asia.
