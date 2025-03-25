Gold prices edge lower in Baghdad and Erbil

2025-03-25 14:41:34 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/On Tuesday, gold prices decreased in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

A survey byShafaq News Agency showed that gold prices on Baghdad’s Al-Nahr Street recordeda selling price of 625,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with a buyingprice of 621,000 IQD.

The sellingprice for 21-carat Iraqi gold was 595,000 IQD, with a buying price of 591,000IQD.

The sellingprice per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold in jewelry stores ranged between 625,000and 635,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 595,000 and 605,000 IQD.

In Erbil,24-carat gold was sold at 715,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 625,000IQD, and 18-carat gold at 535,000 IQD.