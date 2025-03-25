Health Ministry, Civil Defense discuss mechanisms for cooperation

2025-03-25 15:00:03 - From: SANA

Damascus, SANA-Acting Minister of Health, Dr. Maher al-Sharaa, met with Director of the Syrian Civil Defense Organization, Raed al-Saleh, and his accompanying delegation to discuss means of cooperation and coordination regarding ambulance, referral cases, and disaster management. During the meeting, which took place Monday at the Ministry building, both sides emphasized the necessity of activating …