2025-03-25 15:00:03 - From: SANA

Damascus, SANA-Dr. Mohammad Taha al-Ahmad, Minister of Agriculture and Agrarian Reform, held a meeting Monday with Ahmed Ibrahim, the Acting Chargé d’Affairs of the Sudanese Embassy in Damascus, to discuss joint cooperation between the two countries in the agricultural sector. The meeting, which took place at the ministry, addressed the joint cooperation agreement signed last …