Ramadan in Iraq: Baghdad traditions meet Erbil’s festive nights

Shafaq News/ Asthe crescent moon heralds the arrival of Ramadan, Iraq's cities of Baghdad andErbil embrace the holy month with a tapestry of traditions that blend spiritualdevotion, solidarity, and festivities, offering a unique experience for residentsand visitors alike.

For Muslims aroundthe world, Ramadan is a month of fasting, prayer, and spiritual renewal. Fromdawn until sunset, they abstain from food and drink, gathering each eveningwith family and neighbors to break their fast over a meal known as Iftar. Butbeyond its religious significance, the month also inspires acts of generosityand celebration across homes and public spaces.

In Baghdad,Ramadan traditions begin at home. One of the most enduring customs is theexchange of Iftar trays between families. Residents prepare generous portionsof rice, soup, vegetables, fruit, desserts, and appetizers to share withneighbors and relatives—often in honor of deceased loved ones. In the final tendays of the month, this act of sharing expands to include struggling families,turning a social ritual into a charitable gesture that reflects the compassionat the heart of the holy month.

Old cafés comealive after sunset in the capital. At Dar Al-Atraqchi, a venue built topreserve Baghdad’s historic atmosphere, locals gather to enjoy traditional“maqam” music and hear professional storytellers known as Al-Qassakhun, whokeep oral history alive, offering a journey through memory.

After dinner, manyresidents take part in Mheibes, a traditional Ramadan game where large groupsgather to guess who’s hiding a small ring. Played between neighborhoods andaccompanied by sweets and laughter, the game fosters friendly rivalry andstrengthens social ties across generations.

Ramadan takes on amore festive, public character in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.The city’s municipality has launched the annual “Ramadan Nights” festival nearthe historic citadel, drawing families and visitors to a vibrant open-air market.Rows of stalls offer traditional Kurdish dishes, handmade crafts, and nightlyperformances that highlight the region’s cultural diversity.

Organizers saidthe event is intended to provide “a space for shared experience—a place whereresidents and tourists alike can connect over the flavors, sounds, and spiritof Ramadan.”

The festival,which runs through the end of the month, has transformed Erbil’s old citycenter into a celebration of food, identity, and togetherness.

Despite theirdifferent rhythms, Baghdad and Erbil share the same pulse during Ramadan.Whether through a quiet meal delivered to a neighbor’s doorstep or a bustlingnight under lantern-lit skies, both cities reflect the deeper meaning of themonth: reflection, generosity, and the ties that bindcommunities together.







