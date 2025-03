2025-03-25 17:00:03 - From: SANA

Tartous, SANA- Two ships loaded with crude oil and gasoline arrived at oil terminal of Syrian Oil Transport Company in Baniyas city. SANA reporter said that a ship carrying 5,600 tons of gasoline arrived at oil terminal of Syrian Oil Transport Company in Baniyas city. A second ship carrying 100,000 tons of crude oil has …